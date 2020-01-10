2008 Malegaon blast case: Kept in illegal custody for days, accused tells court

The witness, an official then attached with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was deposing on muddemal or evidence, which he had taken to the forensic science laboratory for analysis. (Representational) The witness, an official then attached with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was deposing on muddemal or evidence, which he had taken to the forensic science laboratory for analysis. (Representational)

During the cross-examination of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, two accused Thursday alleged that they were kept in illegal custody for days. The witness, an official then attached with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was deposing on muddemal or evidence, which he had taken to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

During the cross-examination by accused Sudhakar Chaturvedi’s lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar claimed that the witness was present with other ATS officials in a seven-seater private jet and that Chaturvedi was taken to Bhopal on October 24, 2008. The witness denied the claim. Punalekar also claimed that through Chaturvedi’s phone, a call was made to co-accused Sameer Kulkarni, who was called to Bhopal and was also kept in illegal custody till October 29, 2008. The witness denied it as well. Punalekar claimed that Chaturvedi was taken to Bhopal in the plane under the name of Sangram Singh.

The witness said he was present with ATS officials when they had taken Chaturvedi to his home in Deolali. The ATS had claimed that RDX was found on the floor of the home, traces of which were collected as evidence in the blast case.

When questioned about the presence of ATS officer Shekhar Bagade, the witness said he was not aware if he was present at the Deolali residence of Chaturvedi. The NIA, in its supplementary chargesheet in 2016, had claimed that Bagade was seen by witnesses at Chaturvedi’s Deolali home on November 3, 2008, days before the panchnama was done to collect evidence. Punalekar claimed that when Chaturvedi was in illegal custody of the ATS, the keys to his house were taken to plant the RDX. The witness denied it.

