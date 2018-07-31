2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC admits plea of Sadhvi Pragya, Sameer Kulkarni

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The Bombay High Court on Monday admitted the plea of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Sameer Kulkarni in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, challenging the discharge rejected by the Special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court.

Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008. On December, 27, 2017, the Special NIA court had dropped stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Sameer Kulkarni and other accused in the blast case.

The same day, the Special NIA court had also rejected the plea to discharge Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi from the case. While rejecting Thakur’s discharge application, Special Judge S D Tekale, said it was difficult to accept Thakur’s claim that she had nothing to do with the attack. Based on available evidence, including the statement of a prosecution witness, it could be said that Thakur “had knowledge about the involvement of her motorcycle in the blast”, the court observed.

In June, the HC had admitted the plea of Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, challenging the discharge rejected by special court. The court will hear the arguments on all the discharge applications on August 13.

