Four convicted in 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts; one person acquitted

A special Jaipur court on Wednesday convicted four persons in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts which killed 80 and injured scores of others.

“In all the eight cases [which were filed following the blasts] five accused were caught. The prosecution had filed a challan against all the five. Today, the honourable court has found four accused guilty, while Shahbaz Hussain has been acquitted,” said advocate Suresh Vyas, who was representing Shahbaz.

The four are Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarvar, Saif-ur-Rehman, and Salman; all were between 21 and 25 years old at the time of their arrest.

The four others have been found guilty under various laws. The ones who planted the bombs have been found guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) while others have been found guilty under conspiracy 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death).

A series of bombs exploded in crowded parts of Jaipur’s old city in May 2008, killing 80 and leaving several injured.

