2008 Bengaluru blasts: SC dismisses accused PDP leader plea to allow travel

Opposing the plea, Advocate Nikhil Goel, said while Bhushan said the recording of the prosecution evidence is over, he failed to mention that Maudany has filed an application to recall 44 prosecution witnesses from Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed PDP leader and 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case accused Abdul Nazir Maudany’s plea to relax the bail conditions imposed by it in 2014 and allow him to travel to Kerala till the pendency of the trial.