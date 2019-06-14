2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC grants bail to four accused

The Bombay High Court Friday granted bail to four accused Manohar Nawaria, Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh and Lokesh Sharma in the 2006 Malegaon blast case.

The bail comes three years after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had discharged Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The Malegaon 2006 case had two sets of accused, with the investigation being carried out by three agencies — the Maharashtra ATS, the CBI and the NIA — over the years. The case is currently with the NIA.

The case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 after Swami Aseemanand, an accused in the Ajmer Sharif and Mecca Masjid blasts, recorded his statement before the magistrate in 2010, saying the 2006 Malegaon blasts were allegedly the handiwork of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi and his men.

