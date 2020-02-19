2004 Amritsar family suicide case: Victim’s sister, now convicted, sold house where suicide took place

The house where the incident took place. (Express Photo) The house where the incident took place. (Express Photo)

The three-storey Amritsar house that witnessed suicide by five members of a family in 2004, was sold during the trail of the case by an accused, who now stands convicted. Even the court was surprised at the haste with which the property was sold.

Human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka said: “Parminder Kaur (suicide victim Hardeep Singh’s sister) managed to sell the house due to police negligence. House was case property. Police gave the keys of house to Parminder Kaur and she sold it along with other stakeholders. It is irony that a convict managed to sell the crime scene. Parminder Kaur’s name was written on the wall of the house which she sold.”

In 2004, on intervening night of October 30 and 31, Hardeep Singh along with his mother, wife and two minor male children had committed suicide in Chowk Moni area of Amritsar. Six persons including a former DIG Kultar Singh were convicted by Amritsar court on Monday.

Hardeep had named five persons, including his sister Parminder Kaur, in the suicide note. The house originally belonged to Hardeep Singh’s father, Sunder Singh, and his two brothers. Hardeep Singh’s father lived at second floor along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

First and third floors were with other two brothers of Sunder Singh. In the suicide note, Hardeep had admitted to killing his father and later being blackmailed by his relatives, including Sunder Singh’s brother Mohinder Singh.

The suicide note also carried the details about the jewellery, cash and bank account left behind by Hardeep. Many items of gold jewellery were also recovered from the locker apart from cash. “Our money should be donated to a gurdwara,” reads the suicide note.

But Parminder Kaur sold the house in 2007. “House was sold at price lower than market because nobody was ready to buy it. There were rumours that dead children cry in the house and it was the reason that it was sold at low price,” said Sumeet Singh.

Later, Parminder Kaur moved court to claim the movable and immovable property of Hardeep as legal heir. However, court imposed on her a fine of Rs 2 lakh in response to her petition.

A 2016 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court said: “The conscience of this court is shocked to see that an accused who is alleged to have abetted the suicide of her own mother, brother, brother’s wife and two children, has moved instant application claming moveable/immovable property of the deceased. She did not even wait for the conclusion of the trial. Such haste and clamour for property and money by an accused is not only strange but unheard of. I, thus, deem it fit to dismiss this petition with Rs 2 lakh as cost. Same would be recoverable from the petitioner.”

Sumeet Singh added: “Hardeep had approached his sister after everyone, including police, started blackmailing him. He thought his sister would understand him. But she also started blackmailing Hardeep. Blackmailing by his sister forced him to take the extreme step.”

