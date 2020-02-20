2004 Amritsar family suicide case: Ex-DIG, 4 others get 8 yrs in jail, DSP gets 4

The suicide note had been scribbled on the walls of the house. When Kultar Singh’s name appeared on three other suicide notes, which were posted to different addresses by Hardeep Singh, Hardev Singh tampered with those suicide notes and tried to remove the name of Kultar Singh. The suicide note had been scribbled on the walls of the house. When Kultar Singh’s name appeared on three other suicide notes, which were posted to different addresses by Hardeep Singh, Hardev Singh tampered with those suicide notes and tried to remove the name of Kultar Singh.

A former Punjab Police DIG and four others were sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment by an Amritsar court in a 2004 case of suicide by five members of a family. Another accused, DSP Hardev Singh, was sentenced to four years behind bars.

In 2004, on intervening night of October 30 and 31, Hardeep Singh along with his mother, wife and two minor male children had committed suicide in Chowk Moni area of Amritsar.

Six persons, including a former DIG Kultar Singh, were convicted by Amritsar court on Monday.

Kultar Singh was SSP, Amritsar city, at the time of incident and Hardeep Singh had accused him and four of his relatives of blackmailing him.

In the suicide note, Hardeep had admitted to killing his father and said that he was being blackmailed by his relatives and Kultar Singh.

Kultar Singh was sentenced under Section 306, 388, 506, 465 and 120(b) of IPC. Section 306 (abetment to suicide) carries a maximum sentence of eight years.

Apart from being awarded eight years in prison, a fine of Rs 23,000 was also imposed on him.

Hardeep Singh’s sister, Parminder Kaur, and her husband, Palwinderpal Singh, uncle Mohinder Singh and his daughter-in-law, Sabreen Kaur, were all convicted under Section 306, 388, 506 of IPC with maximum sentence of eight years under Section 306. They will also pay a fine of Rs 17,000.

DSP Hardev Singh was sentenced under Sections 465, 471, 120(b), 119, 201 and 217 of IPC. He was found guilty of destroying evidence and using his position to save Kultar Singh. Hardev Singh was the investigative officer in the case. He has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 119 of IPC, and fined Rs 23,000.

Hardev Singh was accused of washing the name of Kultar Singh from the walls of Hardeep Singh’s house where the suicide took place.

The suicide note had been scribbled on the walls of the house. When Kultar Singh’s name appeared on three other suicide notes, which were posted to different addresses by Hardeep Singh, Hardev Singh tampered with those suicide notes and tried to remove the name of Kultar Singh.

Kultar Singh, in the meantime, rose in the ranks and retired as DIG despite the case against him.

