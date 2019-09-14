2002 NDCCB securities scam case: Bombay HC sends contempt notice to court of Chief Judicial Magistrate

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has issued a contempt notice to the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) here for not completing the hearing in the 2002 case of securities scam in the Nagpur District Central Co-operative Bank (NDCCB), as directed by the HC on March 6, 2018.

The notice was issued on Friday by a bench compromising Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Milind Jadhav.

NDCCB was rocked by the scam during the tenure of Sunil Kedar, who is currently Congress MLA from Saoner.

An inquiry into the scam had, in 2013, indicted Kedar and seven others. An FIR was registered against them and a case has since been going on in the CJM court against the accused.

But since it was delayed, a local resident, Omprakash Kamdi had moved the High Court, which had in March last year ordered completion of hearing within three months. A hearing was held on Friday on Kamdi’s petition, after which the court issued the contempt notice.

Incidentally, Kedar was purportedly involved in an argument with Saoner BJP leaders on Friday during the launch of a star bus service, for which he wasn’t invited. A video clip of the incident has gone viral.