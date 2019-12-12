2002 Gujarat riots: What Modi told the commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

In Volume 9, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission has put out responses given by then chief minister Narendra Modi to questions raised by the Commission, specifically related to former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, Congress leader and former CM Amarsinh Chaudhary, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and measures taken to control the riots.

Jafri was among the 68 killed in the Gulberg Society massacre. Jafri’s wife Zakia had claimed that Modi was among the many people her husband had called to seek help. However, Modi said that he got no call from former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri “either on 28.2.2002 at 1 pm or at any other point of time”.

Amarsinh Chaudhary, who was the then president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), had said in an affidavit to the Commission that he met Modi along with Congress leader Naresh Rawal on February 28, and apprised him of the “grave danger to the life of Shri Jafri and other occupants of Gulberg Society”. He had told the Commission that he “did not find any positive response from the chief minister”. The commission notes that on basis of this circumstance, “it is alleged that the chief minister allowed that incident to happen and did not take any step to prevent it”.

The commission reproduces Modi’s statement, recalling having met Chaudhary but not recollecting “the exact date and time” when they met “in connection with the riots”. Modi has been quoted as saying, “I recollect he having met me once but never mentioned about any particular incident of violence at any particular place”.

As for Bhatt, Modi has refused having met him at all.

Modi also told the Commission that in his capacity as chief minister and home minister of Gujarat, he was “personally reviewing the situation continuously by holding appraisal/review meetings” with senior government and police officials.

