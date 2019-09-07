2002 Gujarat riots: State govt to table final part of Nanavati panel report in budget session

The Gujarat government on Friday told the High Court that it will table Justice G T Nanavati and Justice Akshay Mehta Commission’s final report on the 2002 Gujarat riots during the Assembly’s budget session.

The final report was handed over by the commission to the then Chief Minister Anandiben Patel in November 2014, months after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister that year. The statement by the state government, through advocate general Kamal Trivedi, was submitted in response to a PIL filed by retired DGP R B Sreekumar on August 30.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi’s statement said, “While categorically denying all the averments and allegations of the petitioner, it is stated that Part-I of the Report of Justices Nanavati-Mehta Commission has already been tabled on 25.09.2009 (sic) in the Legislative Assembly and it has already been decided to table Part-II of the said report in the ensuing budget session…”

The first part of the report that mainly dealt with the case was handed over to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in September 2008, and was tabled in the state assembly immediately. It gave a clean chit to Modi and his government.

The government of Gujarat first appointed a single-member commission in March 2002, and then in May that year, reconstituted the commission from a single-member to a two-membered panel, which was headed by Nanavati, former Supreme Court judge, as the chairperson and Justice K G Shah, former high court judge, as a member.

After Shah’s demise, the state government appointed Mehta, former judge of the Gujarat High Court.