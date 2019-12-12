2002 Gujarat riots: Panel recommends ‘reasonable restriction’ on media during riots

Citing certain statements by police officers, the panel said “people got excited and indulged in communal violence” because of the wide publicity given by the media to the Godhra incident and subsequent riots. (File) Citing certain statements by police officers, the panel said “people got excited and indulged in communal violence” because of the wide publicity given by the media to the Godhra incident and subsequent riots. (File)

One of the significant recommendations of Justices (retired) G T Nanavati and AH Mehta Commission to the Gujarat government is to put “reasonable restriction” on media during communal riots. Citing certain statements by police officers, the panel said “people got excited and indulged in communal violence” because of the wide publicity given by the media to the Godhra incident and subsequent riots.

The Commission has cited statements of two former IPS officers — R B Sreekumar and Rahul Sharma — whose evidence, otherwise, was rejected by it.

“Not only police officers but also some persons from the public who have given evidence or statements before this Commission, have stated that because of the wide publicity given by the media to the Godhra incident and the incidents which happened thereafter, people got excited and indulged in communal violence,” states the report.

“Sreekumar, who was then head of the State Intelligence Bureau, has stated in one of the affidavits that ‘biting and chilling live reportage’ and publishing news relating to communal riots in a ‘greatly irresponsible manner’ had led to communal violence at many places,” it said.

