2002 Gujarat riots: Nanavati report junks evidence by 3 former IPS officers, indicts then JCP

Even as the Justice G T Nanavati Commission junked evidence provided by three former IPS officers in its detailed report on incidents in Ahmedabad during the large scale anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002, especially pertaining to Gulberg Society and Naroda Patiya massacres, it indicted the then Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) MK Tandon for his failure to “assess the seriousness of the situation and bring in additional force to control the mob”.

The report points to the role of the then JCP, mentioning how the senior police officer left Naroda Patiya and Gulberg Society areas, which were under his jurisdiction, just before the violence and returned only after the killings.

A total of 97 people (including one Hindu) were killed in Naroda Patiya on February 28, 2002, while 44 persons (39 Muslims and 4 Hindus), including former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, were killed in the Gulberg Society massacre.

Explained 12 yrs for probe, 5 for public report

However, the Commission chose to ignore evidence provided by then IPS officers R B Sreekumar, who is now retired, Rahul Sharma, who took voluntary retirement and practises law at the Gujarat HC, and Sanjiv Bhatt, who was dismissed from service and is now in jail.

Sreekumar had suggested that the government had not done enough to control the riots. Sharma had collected records of calls made from February 27 to March 4, 2002, from two private mobile service providers — Celforce and AT&T — as evidence and presented it before the Commission. Bhatt had claimed he was in a meeting called by then chief minister Narendra Modi at his residence on the evening of the train carnage, where he had allegedly said that “Hindus must be allowed to vent their anger”.

Tandon is the only senior officer whose role in controlling the riots has been found to be inadequate by the commission. The sector under Tandon’s jurisdiction saw the maximum deaths.

However, the report has given a clean chit to personnel posted at Naroda and Meghaninagar police stations for the violence at Naroda Patiya and Gulberg Society, respectively, on the ground that meagre police force deployed at these two areas was not adequate to deal with the massive mob that had gathered that day.

