Tuesday, December 17, 2019

2002 Akshardham attack: Court allows ‘prime conspirator’ to stay in Kashmir for three months

A special POTA court in Ahmedabad in September had granted regular bail to the alleged prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, subject to several conditions.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: December 18, 2019 3:37:00 am
An Ahmedabad court on Tuesday allowed Yasin Bhat, alleged to be the prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, to live in Anantnag for a period of three and a half months.

A special POTA court in Ahmedabad in September had granted regular bail to the alleged prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, subject to several conditions. One of which was that he wasn’t allowed to leave Ahmedabad city limits without the permission of the court.

