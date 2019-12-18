2002 Akshardham attack: ‘Prime conspirator’ can stay in Kashmir for 3-and-half months

A POTA case has been registered before the trial court against Bhat by the state government A POTA case has been registered before the trial court against Bhat by the state government

An Ahmedabad court on Tuesday allowed Yasin Bhat, alleged to be the prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, to live in Anantnag for a period of three and a half months.

A special POTA court in Ahmedabad in September had granted regular bail to the alleged prime conspirator of the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, subject to several conditions. One of which was that he wasn’t allowed to leave Ahmedabad city limits without the permission of the court.

Owing to the fact that chargesheet has been filed in the case and his residence as well as family members are in Jammu and Kashmir, the modification was granted until March 31, 2020, said advocate ID Pathan, representing Bhat. Bhat is expected to report to the local police station during his stay there, periodically, to mark his presence.

While Bhat had initially moved the court seeking a permanent deletion of this condition, the same was rejected by the court and instead an interim relief was granted.

It was submitted before the court that in his absence, “the financial condition of his family has deteriorated”, and that the applicant is facing great difficulties as neither he has any relatives in Ahmedabad nor he has an accomodation here. The state did not raise any objections to Bhat’s application.

A POTA case has been registered before the trial court against Bhat by the state government, charging him with offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Gujarat (Bombay) Police Act, 1951 and Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002. The case is yet to be listed a date for hearing.

Bhat was arrested on July 26, even as the Supreme Court acquitted six others in the case in May 2014. Two other accused who were arrested later on are also out on bail and awaiting trial.

The special POTA court had also temporarily modified Bhat’s movement restriction in his bail in October for a week, permitting him to go to Anantnag for his daughter’s wedding. This was at a time when Kashmir was under a communication lockdown.

Two armed terrorists had attacked Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, killing 33 people, including a National Security Guard (NSG) commando and two Gujarat police officers, and injuring 80 people. The two terrorists identified as Ashraf Ali Mohammed Farooq and Murtaza HafizYasin, allegedly belonging to an unknown group identified as “Tehreek e Kasas”, were gunned down by NSG commandos.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App