‘India will never forget cowardly attack on our Parliament in 2001’: PM Modi

Terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. (Express Archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to security personnel who lost their lives during 2001 Parliament attack. Today marks 19 years since the deadly attack on Parliament by terrorist groups linked to Pakistan.

“We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also said that the nation gratefully remembers brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending Parliament. “The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifice of those defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror,” Kovind tweeted.

Top News Right Now Base shrinking, anxious to keep BJP happy, JDS walks a thin line

Farmers’ protest day 17: ‘For each person who goes back home, 10 arrive’

J&K DDC polls: In fray today, two candidates seeking to put PSA, jail behind Click here for more

On December 13, 2001, the Parliament was attacked by terrorists. Two persons from the Parliament Security Service of the Rajya Sabha, five Delhi Police Personnel and a woman constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives while preventing the entry of terrorists inside the Parliament House Building. A gardener of CPWD also lost his life in the attack.

All five terrorists were killed by security forces. The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd