20 years of 2001 Parliament attack: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union ministers on Monday paid tribute to people who lost their lives during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “supreme sacrifice” of the security personnel continues to inspire the country. “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen,” Modi tweeted.

“I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homepage to those killed in the attack. “I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy – Parliament House – in the cowardly terrorist attack. . Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also paid homage.

On December 13, 2001, Parliament was attacked by terrorists. Two persons from the Parliament Security Service of the Rajya Sabha, five Delhi Police Personnel and a woman constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives while preventing the entry of terrorists inside the Parliament House Building. A gardener of CPWD also lost his life in the attack.

All five terrorists were killed by security forces. The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.