2001 Manipur uprising: CBI says CRPF not to blame for 14 deaths, files closure report

Almost two decades after 14 people died in alleged CRPF firing during the massive June 18 uprising in Imphal, the Central Bureau of Investigation absolved the force of all blame in a closure report it filed recently citing insufficient evidence.

The closure report contradicts the Justice C Upendra inquiry commission report of 2001, which squarely blamed the CRPF’s “ill-considered” and “unnecessary” use of force for the deaths. According to the CBI, the force acted in self-defence and “their services should be appreciated”.

The closure report was submitted in the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal West district on October 1.

Now, the families of the deceased, in a November 27 plea, have asked the Manipur High Court to quash the report and direct a fresh investigation.

The mass agitation of 2001, one of the bloodiest in Manipur’s recent history, was triggered by the Bangkok accord between the Indian government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland’s Isak Muivah faction, which extended the ceasefire agreement to Manipur. Angered by what they saw as a threat to Manipur’s territorial integrity, over 50,000 protesters stormed and set afire multiple government buildings in the capital, including the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

Security personnel opened fire at two places—the Raj Bhawan and the CM’s bungalow complex. Three people died in the Raj Bhawan firing, according to an FIR filed the same day. Another FIR was filed in connection with the firing at the CM’s bungalow.

The CBI’s closure report now says there is insufficient evidence in the case, as documents relating to the persons involved, the shooting, and medical records are nowhere to be found.

Only three deaths have been officially recorded, it says. “In the chain of untoward events, 14 people were killed and some injured as the security forces resorted to gunfiring, as they might have been compelled by the circumstances… they had the toughest time and were rendered the arduous task in controlling the wild mobs… as such, their services should be appreciated,” says the closure report.

“The circumstances were so volatile that he firing by the security personnel seemed to be unavoidable”.

The CBI’s assessment is in stark contrast to the Justice Upendra report, which reads: “…the firings which was justified initially had turned otherwise, the CRPF posted at the Chief Minister’s Bangalow complex had mishandled the situation and aggravated it unnecessarily. Their subsequent acts by making continuous firings indiscriminately even after the crowd/agitators left Chief Minister’s premises had aggravated the situation and turned it from bad to worse. It is my considered opinion that making of so many rounds continued firings after the crowd had started to leave Chief Minister’s Bangalow complex were ill considered on the part of CRPF.”

“We are shocked that the main reason for insufficient evidence is the loss of the Manipur police docket. This is not the first time that legal documents, especially those pertaining to human rights violations, have been lost in Manipur,” said Manipur human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd