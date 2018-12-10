2,000 women have applied to go for Haj without male guardian: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

More than 2,000 women have applied to go for Haj 2019 without a mehram (male guardian), Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Sunday. The minister made the announcement at a meeting of representatives of organisations associated with Haj in various states.

Advertising

Naqvi said that after the ban on women going for Haj without a mehram was lifted last year, about 1,300 women went on Haj 2018 without a companion. These women had been exempted from the lottery system. For Haj 2018, more than 100 women coordinators and assistants were deployed to assist women undertaking the pilgrimage.

The Haj Committee of India has received more than 2,23,000 applications so far for the pilgrimage in 2019. The number includes about 47 per cent women. The application process for the pilgrimage started on November 7 and the last date for application is December 12.