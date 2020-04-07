2,000 mandis this time, Haryana will procure every grain produced, says Khattar

“This season these have been increased to 2,000 to allow staggered procurement of wheat, which is likely to last over a month,” Khattar said “This season these have been increased to 2,000 to allow staggered procurement of wheat, which is likely to last over a month,” Khattar said

Assuring farmers in Haryana that the state will procure every grain they produce, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday announced that the state government has increased the number of mandis to approximately 2,000.

The state, he said will begin procurement of mustard from April 15 and of wheat from April 20. Traditionally, the procurement in Haryana begins from April 1. The staggered procurement operation will go on in phases till June 30.

“Against 433 purchase centres and mandis last time, this season these have been increased to 2,000 to allow staggered procurement of wheat, which is likely to last over a month,” Khattar said Tuesday evening.

He added, “Arhtiyas will be involved in procurement process. The government will digitally transfer payments to them who in turn will pay it to the farmers for the crop procured. However, for mustard, government will directly pay the farmers. For mustard procurement, against 66 mandis earlier it will be 140 mandis this time.”

The state government has announced that face-masks will be provided to the farmers when they come to mandis and procurement centres. Khattar said, “There are also about 4,000 combine harvesters available in Haryana and free movement of Combines from outside the state is also being allowed. The workshops for farm-equipment are also functional so that farmers do not face any difficulty during the period of harvest.”

On the availability of labour, the CM said: “With many migrant workers from the state having left for their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, directions have been given in districts to accommodate labourers under the MGNREGA in the fields. Today, there are 15,000 migrant labourers who are lodged in Shelter Homes across the state. Many of them have also expressed their willingness to work in fields.”

