Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in Rajouri, Poonch in wake of civilian killings

In a bid to secure minority areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, authorities on Wednesday began deploying more than 2,000 CRPF personnel in the region, news agency PTI said quoting officials.

The move comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in Rajouri district where six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others injured.

Over 20 CRPF companies comprising more than 2,000 personnel are being deployed for strengthening security in Rajouri and Poonch districts, an officer told PTI.

The deployment of troops is being supervised by Inspector General of CRPF and other top officers.

Two children were killed and 10 others injured in a suspected IED blast on Monday morning in Dangri village. On Sunday evening, militants had gunned down four persons in the same area.

The attacks have evoked widespread condemnation with people protesting against the civilian killings.

Following Sunday’s attack, local units of the BJP, VHP and a traders’ association extended their support for a bandh called by an outfit named Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Rajouri.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army have launched searches in the area for militants behind the killings.