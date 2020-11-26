200 food kits provided by Rahul Gandhi not distributed in Kerala, Congress to probe

Rahul Gandhi

Nearly 200 food kits provided by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for flood-hit families in the Wayanad constituency he represents in Lok Sabha have been found infested with worms after local party leaders failed to distribute them during the calamity.

The kits were found abandoned at a building in Nilambur municipal town in Malappuram. They had been assigned to a Congress committee at Nilambur in 2019 when the region witnessed floods and landslides.

The issue came to fore when local people forced open the shutters of a building where the bags of provisions had been dumped.

Congress Malappuram district president V V Prakash said a committee has been constituted to look into the incident and fix the responsibility for the lapse. “Action would be taken against the party leaders who failed to distribute the kits to the flood-hit families during the crisis.’’

P V Anwar, Left-backed Independent legislator of Nilambur constituency, alleged that Congress leaders stashed the food kits to be distributed among people during the local body polls. More relief kits have been hoarded by Congress leaders in other parts of the constituency, he said.

