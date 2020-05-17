Alarm over Auraiya accident: 200 buses at each border district for migrants, says UP Govt

The instructions came after the horrifying accident in which 24 migrant workers were killed and 37 injured in Auraiya district around 2:30 am on Saturday. The instructions came after the horrifying accident in which 24 migrant workers were killed and 37 injured in Auraiya district around 2:30 am on Saturday.

WITH THE increasing number of migrant workers coming to the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has provided 200 buses each at all the border districts in the state at the disposal of respective district authority, directing them to ensure that no migrants travel on foot or through any unsafe vehicle to reach their home.

Giving instructions to the administrative and police officers to ensure that the migrants are provided food and water on their arrival along with proper screening, the state government has said that the migrants be transported to their home district in a “respected manner.” The instructions came after the horrifying accident in which 24 migrant workers were killed and 37 injured in Auraiya district around 2:30 am on Saturday.

“Expressing his grief over the incident in Auraiya, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has given clear directions to all senior field officials that the migrant workers must not be allowed to travel on foot or unsafe vehicles. In that sequence he said that the Uttar Pradesh government has arranged huge number of special trains after talking to authorities in other states. The people should not travel in an unsafe manner, but as per the arrangements made. He said that those coming should not face any problem as free of cost arrangement for their travel has been made. To ensure that the migrants do not walk on foot he directed all police officials that details of all migrants be taken at the border and food and water be provided to them along with their screening,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

“At every bordering district an arrangement of 200 buses on the disposal of the respective District Magistrates has been made so that they can be used for the transportation of the migrants in a respected manner. Till date 449 trains have arrived in state, which is the maximum in country. With this 5.64 lakh persons have come to the state through these trains. On Saturday total 72 trains were scheduled to arrive, out of which 12 have already reached here. Permission of additional 286 trains with 3,85,000 migrants have already been given and if we add that, more than 9.5 lakh persons have either arrived or their arrival by train in next 2-3 days has been arranged,” said Awasthi.

According to the state data, total 223 trains have arrived from Gujarat with more than 3 lakh migrants, around 97 trains from Maharashtra with 1.20 lakh migrants and 78 trains from Punjab with 90,000 migrants. Moreover, 16 trains from Karnataka, 12 from Rajasthan, six from Telangana, five from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya and other parts of UP have arrived.

Confirming that more than 15 lakh migrants have already entered in state till date, Awasthi said that the responsibility of Nigrani Samiti as well as the community kitchen has increased. Earlier the Chief Minister directed the officials in all departments to make a detailed plan to ensure that all those deserving get benefit by the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the central government.

“Focusing on the community kitchen, he said that there should be another round of survey and all arrangements of food are made. The work of Nigrani Samitis has increased as around 15 lakh migrant workers have already reached the state. Ensuring home quarantine of 15 lakh persons is a big responsibility and thus the Nigrani Samitis have been directed to keep inspecting. CM has said that Ultrared thermometer used for screening be available in every village. We are also working toward increasing our testing capacity to 10,000 per day. Officials of all departments have been directed to work hard to provide benefit under the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister, be that the farmers, youth, students, small shopkeepers, labourers, people involved in animal husbandry and the MSME sector,” said Awasthi.

He added that the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to generate jobs for the migrants returning, and added that the cattle shelters made for stray cattle can also provide a lot of jobs and that potential in them should be explored.

