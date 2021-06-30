20-yr-old held for ‘raping’ woman on marriage promise

The accused was earlier arrested in December 2019 for stalking the same woman, police said.

A 20-year-old youth was detained in Vadodara for allegedly raping a woman of the same age who was allegedly in a relationship with him.

According to the FIR filed at Fatehgunj police station, the woman said that the accused “emotionally blackmailed and tortured her”, forcing her to break ties with several people. The accused was earlier arrested in December 2019 for stalking the same woman, police said.

In an FIR lodged at Fatehgunj police station, the victim has alleged that she befriended the accused sometime in 2019, after which he began stalking her.

“She was 18 years old then. He was booked under Section 354 (D) of The Indian Penal Code and released on bail in December 2019. Sometime during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, the two reconnected via social media. The woman claimed that the accused touched her inappropriately despite her resistance, citing their relationship. Later, she says, he took her to a flat in Tandalja and forced himself on her, on promise of marriage,” said RS Baria, inspector, Fatehgunj police station.

According to Baria, the woman said in the FIR that the accused has been “assaulting” her over trivial matters and he also put forth a condition that she should convert religion and give up wearing western clothes to marry him.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 for outraging the modesty of woman, 376 for rape, 504 for purposely insulting to provoke and break the public peace, and 506 for criminal intimidation. The police will formally arrest the accused after Covid test.