20 years on, this Hyderabad woman waits for Indian citizenship

Habeeb Unnisa Begum with her brother Toufeeq Ali (Source: ANI) Habeeb Unnisa Begum with her brother Toufeeq Ali (Source: ANI)

Toufeeq Ali, a resident of Hyderabad, has appealed to the government to give Indian citizenship to his 75-year-old sister Habeeb Unnisa Begum. She has been allegedly waiting for over 20 years to officially become a citizen of India.

Habeeb Unnisa’s marriage was performed in Hyderabad in 1955 and then her brother-in-law took the couple to Pakistan for a better livelihood. They entered into Pakistan through Indo-Pak border illegally and started searching for job opportunities. However, the couple was struggling to make ends meet, Begum’s brother told ANI.

When she wanted to come back to India, Pakistani authorities said border is now closed so she will have to obtain a Pakistani passport. So we took the passport but later cancelled it & took renunciation letter. She is now 75 & can’t afford to pay the fines: Toufeeq Ali, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Q8Ogh68ILP — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

When Unnisa wanted to come back to India, the Indo-Pak border was closed. Later, her brother-in-law applied for the Pakistan passport of the couple and they returned to India via ship. In 1987, they applied for renewal of the Pakistan passport but subsequently submitted it back to the Pakistan Embassy for cancellation and took renunciation letter from them. After that, they applied for Indian citizenship in 1997 and have been waiting since then.

Ali, along with his sister Habeeb Unnisa, has met different authorities to get the Indian citizenship in the past 20 years.

“Habeeb Unissa is now 75 years old and her husband and son have expired. She is looking after her two daughters. I would like to request the government to help my sister in getting the Indian citizenship. My sister stayed in Pakistan for just eight months and for that we are struggling till now. She was born here and will die here,” Ali added.

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App