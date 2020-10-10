20 years later, four UP cops among 6 booked for ‘framing’ man in drug case

Two more, both residents of Jalaun, have also been booked for allegedly conniving with the police in framing the individual.

A CASE was registered on Thursday against a serving deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and five others, including three constables, in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly framing a man in a false case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rampura police station in 2000. Two more, both residents of Jalaun, have also been booked for allegedly conniving with the police in framing the individual.

The move comes on the basis of an inquiry report submitted recently by the UP Police’s Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

DySP Shailendra Singh, now posted at the CB-CID headquarters in Lucknow, was station officer of Rampura police station in 2000. The three police constables named in the FIR were then posted at the same police station.

No action has been taken against any of the accused till date. Superintendent of Police (SP), Jalaun, Yesh Veer Singh said that on the basis of the inquiry report, CB-CID has now got an FIR registered against six persons, including four policemen. Accordingly, an investigation was under way and efforts were on to trace Mukesh Kumar, who hails from Auraiya and was allegedly falsely booked in the NDPS case.

The other accused were identified as constables Tilak Singh, Brijesh Kumar, Brijeshwar Dayal and two private individuals: Ram Karan and Arun Kumar. The whereabouts of the constables are yet to be ascertained, police sources said.

The case against Shailendra Singh and five others was registered under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), said Station House Officer, Rampura police station (Jalaun), Sanjay Kumar Mishra. Police also invoked NDPS Act against the accused.

In its inquiry, the CB-CID has found that police booked Mukesh Kumar in a false case at the behest of private individuals, said a police officer.

According to the Jalaun police, as per records on March 31, 2000, the police arrested Mukesh Kumar and claimed to have recovered 300 gm charas from his possession. Mukesh is a resident of Ajeetmal area in Auraiya district. The police booked Mukesh under the NDPS Act and a Jalaun court later sent him to judicial custody. A few months later, Mukesh was granted bail in the case. A closure report in the NDPS case was then filed by the police in court, said SP Yesh Veer Singh.

After his release, Mukesh Kumar filed a complaint with the state government claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case by the police. Mukesh also alleged that as a consequence, his career was ruined. The state government directed the CB-CID to conduct an inquiry.

After obtaining permission from the state government on October 5 this year, the CB-CID got the FIR registered. The complaint in the case is inspector Yogendra Nath of CB-CID.

