20 years ago, Odisha engineer joined at Rs 6,000 salary. This week, vigilance found he ‘owns 97 land plots, farmhouses’

A case against Sabar has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, with the anti-corruption wing also seizing deposits worth Rs 10.72 lakh, one four-wheeler, cash, and household articles worth around Rs 20 lakh.

When he was 20, Bhubaneswar Sabar joined the Odisha government as a junior engineer on a modest salary of Rs 6,000. When sleuths of the Odisha Vigilance department came knocking this week, they were astonished at how much it had grown: Sabar now allegedly owned five multi-storeyed buildings, 83 acres of land spread across 97 plots, two farmhouses spanning 17 acres, and a market complex.

This week, the state vigilance department conducted raids at six locations allegedly linked to Sabar, now an executive engineer, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

A case against Sabar has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, with the anti-corruption wing also seizing deposits worth Rs 10.72 lakh, one four-wheeler, cash, and household articles worth around Rs 20 lakh.