20 ventilators received under PM Cares Fund defective, flag two pvt hospitals in Mohali

Amid rising critical cases of Covid-19 and the medical infrastructure stretched thin, two private hospitals in Mohali have reported that the 20 ventilators received by the institutions under Prime Minister (PM) Cares fund are defective. The hospitals also wrote to the district administration regarding the issue, urging the officials to get the ventilators repaired.

Sources in the district administration said that IVY Hospital and Grecian Super Specialty Hospital have written letters to DC Girish Dayalan, saying that they received a total of 20 ventilators (ten each hospital) under PM Cares fund last year but the ventilators do not work.

“Since, many patients are coming to hospitals from other states and it’s a very tense situation, the hospitals are flagging this issue before the district administration,” said an officer with the administration.

The management of one of the hospitals stated in the letter, “We received 10 ventilators from the authorities, unfortunately only one is in working condition but whenever it is used, the saturation level falls down immediately.”

While the management of the other hospital said that it had received ten ventilators on August 20, 2020, under the PM Cares Fund through the Punjab government and the same were installed at the hospital on August 24. “From the very first day, these ventilators were not working properly, as some of these were giving constant ‘negative airway pressure’ alarm and one of them was having some software issue. We registered a complaint on the provided complaint number,” the letter stated.

The hospital management further said that after a software upgradation, when the doctors tried to use these ventilators on patients, it was observed that the saturation levels of those patients were falling dramatically.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Grecian Multi-Speciality Hospital Ashish Chadha told The Indian Express that they had raised the issue with the Mohali administration as the ten ventilators which they had received were not working. The COO of IVY Hospital, Ranjit, too confirmed that they had written a letter to the district administration.

DC Girish Dayalan said, “We’ve tried to get the engineers to repair the ventilators earlier. We have raised the issue with the state government.”