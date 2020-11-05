20 ‘unusual deaths’ in Sonipat, cops probe spurious liquor link

Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express Wednesday that the police are investigating the matter.

As many as 20 “unusual deaths” have been reported from Sonipat in Haryana over the past four days with many suspecting spurious liquor as a cause of the deaths. The deaths have taken place in four colonies, where poor and middle-class families have houses.

Police came to know about these deaths through media reports on Tuesday as nobody had complained to the authorities. However, so far, police are not sure about the cause of deaths because no post-mortem took place in case of 16 deaths. Four bodies were brought to the hospital for post-mortem on Wednesday.

“We will reach at the bottom of the matter,” he said.

When asked whether spurious liquor was a cause behind these deaths, Randhawa said, “The possibility can’t be ruled out. But it can be authenticated only once we have the test reports of the chemical examination of the liquor bottle found near a dead body and viscera reports of the bodies. It’s difficult to comment on the exact number of deaths connected to the liquor.”

The SP further said, “We came to know about these unusual deaths through media reports only. Exact reason of deaths is not known as of now. Today, post-mortem of four bodies has been conducted. One of them, Manoj, had a history of drinking. The liquor bottle was found near his dead body which will be sent for examination. We have got his post-mortem conducted and the viscera has been sent for examination. Relatives of the other three persons have not given statements regarding their drinking habits, if any.”

The SP Wednesday visited a person, who has a history of drinking and is now under treatment in a hospital.

“He is stable now. He had certain health issues two days after consuming the liquor. He purchased it from some shop. We are getting it verified from the excise department to check liquor’s legality. I have written to the excise department to check the illegal liquor vends and if any kind of spurious liquor is available in the market. At the same time, I have given directions to the police personnel as well to take it on top most priority and inquire if any illegal liquor vend is operational in their area,” added Randhawa.

