20 samples from Maharashtra test negative for Novel coronavirus, say officials

The samples of 20 persons from Maharashtra who had travelled to China and countries affected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) have tested negative for the infection, state health officials said on Tuesday.

The result of one more sample, sent to the National Institute of Virology for tests, is awaited, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

From January 18 to February 3, a total of 21 passengers from Maharashtra, who had travelled to China and affected countries and reported symptoms like cold, cough and fever, were kept under observation at various hospitals and government medical colleges in the state.

At the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Naidu hospital, health officials said all the nine persons who had been kept under observation as they had flu-like symptoms after returning from China and other nCoV affected countries had been discharged. All nine samples tested negative at Naidu hospital, said health officials.

A total of 11,093 passengers from countries affected by nCoV have been screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. As many as 107 of them were from Maharashtra.

Health officials are also in touch with 39 passengers who had returned from the affected countries but were asymptomatic, to get updates about their health via phone, said Dr Awate.

