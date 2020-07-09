20 of 22 Punjab districts report fresh cases, tally crosses 7k-mark

Ludhiana (57) reported maximum fresh cases followed by Patiala (42) and Jalandhar (34). Ludhiana (57) reported maximum fresh cases followed by Patiala (42) and Jalandhar (34).

Twenty of the 22 districts in Punjab reported a total of 234 fresh Covid infections Thursday taking the tally of persons tested positive for coronavirus in state to 7,140. The fresh cases include an IAS officer and at least three PCS officers.

The state also recorded five more deaths, taking the total count of Covid-19 fatalioties to 183. The deaths were reported from Amritsar (60-year-old man), Gurdaspur (41-year-old man), Sangrur (59-year-old man), Ludhiana (75-year-old man) and Kapurthala (54-year-old man).

Ludhiana (57) reported maximum fresh cases followed by Patiala (42) and Jalandhar (34).

Four inmates from Ludhiana Central Jail tested positive. All four were shifted from Borstal Jail (Special Covid Jail) and tested positive in ‘retesting’, said Rajiv Arora, superintendent, Ludhiana central jail. “A total of 32 inmates had come to Central Jail from Borstal Jail on June 9 after testing negative there. Of them, 30 have tested positive in retesting,” he said, adding that overall 35 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have tested positive till now, after testing negative initially.

A 30-year old head constable, posted at division number 7 police station of Ludhiana; a 34-year old senior constable, posted at Baghapurana police station (as SHO’s driver) and a 50-year old assistant-sub inspector (ASI), posted as incharge of Drug Abuse Prevention Office (DAPO) cell in Moga SSP’s office, tested positive. All three policemen are asymptomatic.

A man arrested by Mullanpur Dakha police also tested positive. Ludhiana rural SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the 27-year old man was arrested for alleged unnatural death of his wife.

The other districts which reported fresh cases are Sangrur (16), Amritsar (14), Mohali (1o), Tarn Taran and Ferozepur ( 9 each), Fatehgarh Sahib (8), Gurdaspur (7), Kapurthala (5), Nawanshahr (4), Hoshiarpur, Muktsar, Moga and Ropar (3 each), Pathankot, Farirdkot and Mansa (2 each) and Bathinda (1).

As per the official media bulletin, 4945 patients have been discharged till date and there are 2012 active cases with 51 of them on oxygen support and 11 on ventilator.

Ludhiana district has reported maximum cases of infection (1248), followed by Jalandhar (1048) and Amritsar (1001). Amritsar has reported maximum COVID 19 deaths (50), followed by Ludhiana (30) and Jalandhar (22).

(With ENS Ludhiana and Amritsar)

