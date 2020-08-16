20 more deaths in Gujarat: BJP MLA and son among 1,120 fresh Covid cases 

Among the new 1,120 cases, Surat district reported 228 of which 159 were from the city and 69 from rural areas. The total Covid cases in Surat stands at 16,914, while the district reported 552 deaths so far. (Representational)

An MLA of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and her son were among the 1,120 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in the state on Sunday, even as the total tally increased to 78,974.

BJP MLA from Bhuj in Kutch district, Nima Acharya, her son, and son of party MP from Porbandar, Ramesh Dhaduk, tested positive in the day. The state also reported 20 deaths, including eight from Surat, taking the total toll to 2,808. The cumulative discharge so far was 61,512 with 959 new recoveries on Sunday when the state conducted 50,560 tests, at 777.84 test per million per day. So far, 13,12,824 tests have been conducted in the state.

“Acharya and her son turned positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and they would go for confirmation through RTPCR. They decided to get themselves tested after Acharya reported mild fever,” a top government official in Kutch told The Indian Express, adding Acharya was considering getting herself admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Porbandar BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Dadhuk’s son Naimish also tested positive for novel coronavirus. “His rapid antigen tests turned positive and he would go for RTPCR test for confirmation. The other family members are fine. Naimish is waiting for instruction from authorities on whether to remain in home isolation or get himself admitted to a hospital,” Dhaduk’s personal assistant said.

Naimish’s result came three days after the family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on Wednesday with much fanfare where folk singer Geeta Rabari also performed. However, the MP’s assistant said that the celebration was just a family affair.

Among the new 1,120 cases, Surat district reported 228 of which 159 were from the city and 69 from rural areas. The total Covid cases in Surat stands at 16,914, while the district reported 552 deaths so far.

Ahmedabad also reported four deaths on Sunday, all from urban areas and 164 new cases — 149 from the city areas and 15 from district. The other districts with high number of cases were Vadodara (108) and Rajkot (99). Bhavnagar and Morbi reported two deaths each on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.