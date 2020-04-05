20-hr journey in 4 days: A cancer patient’s arduous ride home amid lockdown

Haleema, her family leave for Kathua from Ludhiana Haleema, her family leave for Kathua from Ludhiana

WHEN THEY reached the Delhi-Haryana border on April 1, the cop who signalled them to stop was sensitive enough to apologise after seeing a patient inside the ambulance. It gave the 64-year-old cancer patient, Haleema Begum, and her five family members hope that rest of their journey to Baramulla in Kashmir would be smooth. But four days on, the family is yet to make it home. It usually takes around 20 hours to make it from Delhi to Baramulla by road.

Talking to The Indian Express over phone on Saturday evening, Mohammad Akbar, Haleema’s 70-year-old husband, said: “We have reached Ramban in Jammu. The roads are bad. We hope to reach home in Pattan Baramulla by 2 am on Sunday (April 5).” In the course of these four days, the family attempted entering Jammu first on April 2, then tried returning to Delhi, before finally crossing the J&K border Friday.

Haleema Begum was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre and operated upon on February 26. The family had brought her to the national capital hoping to insulate her treatment from the any political disturbance in the state. As she went through her first chemotherapy cycle in Delhi in the last week of March, inter-state borders started slamming shut in the nationwide lockdown. When she was referred back to her home state for further treatment on March 28, the family didn’t anticipate that it would be such a bumpy ride back.

“It was an extensive surgery, but she was recuperating. She was given first cycle of chemotherapy in between March 19-27. We were referred to Srinagar on March 28 for further treatment but could not have travelled with the patient soon after the procedure. We left Delhi on April 1 around 8 pm. There was no problem in travel from Delhi, Haryana or even Punjab but as soon as we reached the Lakhanpur (Punjab-Jammu) border at 4 am on April 2, we were not allowed to enter our state,” said Zubair Ahmad Lone (29), Haleema’s grandson who was accompanying her. He added the authorities said that they would allow only the patient and a single attendant to cross the border.

Apart from her grandson Zubair, Haleema was accompanied by her husband Mohammad Akbar, the couple’s son, Hilal, his wife and their 2-year-old son. While they had a referral letter for treatment at SKIMS in Srinagar, it still wasn’t easy to persuade officials.

Stuck at the border for hours, the family decided to go back to Delhi to ensure continuation of chemotherapy. On the way back, Haleema complained of pain at Ludhiana. Outside Ludhiana’s Fortis Hospital, the family met a local from Kashmir and took refuge for few hours at his residence.

“They were hungry after continuous travel and the patient had received little rest. I took them to my flat and she felt better,” said Dr Nasir ul Rasheed, a senior scientist at the CSIR-CMERI, Ludhiana. Nasir contacted J&K government spokesperson and senior IAS officer Rohit Kansal, who directed him to their local officer in Chandigarh.

After having spent Rs 28,000 on ambulance travel already, the family arranged a mini-ambulance from Ludhiana to Kathua, the first J&K district after crossing Punjab’s Pathankot. This one charged Rs 11,750. “We were ready to follow procedure for quarantine but we wanted her to reach home. We decided my grandfather would accompany her as both are elderly and it would have been risky to keep the latter stranded amid the coronavirus outbreak. After we entered J&K on Friday, my grandparents were taken to a hospital in Kathua and we were sent in quarantine at a hostel,” said Zubair.

It was on Saturday afternoon that Haleema and her husband, Akbar, were allowed to leave the hospital for Baramulla on a third ambulance hired by the family.

Akbar told The Indian Express on Saturday evening: “I am tired, my knees are aching and I want to reach home. We had chosen Delhi to save her life but our bad luck has refused to let go even now. We have spent more than around Rs 70,000 for transport alone. People on the Punjab side gave us tea and bread two times. When we entered Kathua, there was no care. Our own people treated us badly,” he said.

But Haleema and her family are not the only people from Kashmir who has had a tough time making it back.

There are 14 people, including 10 students belonging to Kashmir, who have completed their quarantine period at a facility in Amritsar but they can’t leave, despite availability of medical certificates and transport provided by the Amritsar administration.

“We are studying at different institutes in Pakistan and had entered India on March 18. We have completed the quarantine period and have been declared medically fit by the authorities but our own state has abandoned us. The local administration has extended every support. The pressing issue now is they want this facility in case of emergency and cannot keep us forever. Those requiring quarantine are being brought here and we are at risk,” said Baaziga (22), a student.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon said they have got a bus ready for them but have been officially communicated not to send them as the border is closed.

“There are more than a 1,000 people stuck at Lakhanpur. They are not ready to accept anyone. The moment we get clearance, we will send them. They are young girls. I do not want them to be stranded on the roadside,” Dhillon added.

Asked whether they have faced similar issues in sending people to other states, Dhillon said, “We have sent some people. They have gone. Once the people have gone through the mandatory quarantine process and they have a certificate, we have no issues in sending them. Once the receiving state is ready to accept them, we will send them.”

Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, said there are nearly 1,200 residents of J&K stuck at the border dividing Jammu and Punjab at Lakhanpur and they have set up nine relief camps for them.

“The border is closed. They have all come from Delhi, Haryana. They were actually supposed to remain there only but they have travelled down and now they are stuck there as the J&K authorities will not allow them,” Khaira said, adding only three persons among them were suspected to be COVID-19 patients, but their results are negative.

