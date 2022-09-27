scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

20 heritage rice varieties traced and revived in Tamil Nadu

Sastra Deemed University, using the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, has so far benefited more than 500 farmers through the initiative, according to the experts.

SHRI identifies a lead farmer and encourages the person to cultivate a traditional rice variety. (Representational/Getty images)

In a first, agriculture experts from the Sastra Deemed University (SDU) in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur tied up with several local non-governmental organisation (NGOs) in 24 districts, and set up 10 seed banks across the state in a bid to trace, collect and restore lost heritage rice varieties.

SDU, using the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, has so far benefited more than 500 farmers through the initiative, according to the experts. Launched in July 2021, SHRI scheme promotes heritage research using preservation techniques, diagnostic and intervention technologies to preserve heritage crops across the country.

The recently established community seed banks have helped the majority of small and medium farmers in the state to trace and revive at least 20 heritage rice varieties — once owned traditionally by their community forefathers, but have been unavailable over the past few decades due to monocropping of hybrids.

Heritage crop varieties are important for their unique nutritional, medicinal and ecological benefits — associated with the local region — and are often climate resilient. However, use of heritage rice varieties, just like other traditional crops, have been declining over the past few decades and even their seeds are hard to find, said the experts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

Under the initiative, farmers from 24 districts in Tamil Nadu — Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Karur, Erode, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram and Virudhunagar —are being trained to conserve, enrich and revitalise indigenous heritage germplasm, as well as on in situ trials for climate adaptability in the farmer’s field on a pilot scale. SHRI scheme has been implemented in 24 out of the total 38 districts in Tamil Nadu, as these districts are prevalent in rice cultivation.

SHRI identifies a lead farmer and encourages the person to cultivate a traditional rice variety. Once mature, a portion of the harvest is distributed to the neighbouring farmers, and this informal exchange of seeds is done with all seed varieties. Also, field seed banks have been set up to propagate the heirloom varieties through seed exchange programmes within the farmers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:05:37 am
Next Story

Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement