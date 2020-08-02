20 held for violence in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district

Police said seven people were held responsible for the murder and five of them have been arrested till now. (Express photo) Police said seven people were held responsible for the murder and five of them have been arrested till now. (Express photo)

Violence broke out at a coastal hamlet in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday after a person was hacked to death allegedly by a rival political camp when he was returning home.

Twenty people have been booked for setting on fire boats, cars and ransacking houses in Thazhanguda, said Cuddalore Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shanthi.

Thirty-six year old Madhivanan, brother of a former Panchayat union leader, was killed when he was returning home. His body has been sent for post-mortem to the Villupuram Government Hospital.

Police said seven people were held responsible for the murder and five of them have been arrested till now. Close to 50 police officers from Villupuram have been deployed near the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

The Deputy SP said a long-standing rivalry between the two local panchayat leaders led to the recent murder and subsequent violence.

“Even before the lockdown, the two groups had a brawl, and more than 20 people were arrested in connection with the incident. We held peace talks, but they were reluctant for a compromise,” she said.

