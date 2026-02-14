20 heads of states to attend AI Impact Summit next week

“In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations,” the MEA said.

AS MANY as 20 heads of states will be attending the AI Impact Summit to be hosted in New Delhi next week. They include the Prime Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Kazakhstan, Mauritius and the Netherlands, besides Presidents of Sri Lanka, Serbia, Slovakia and Estonia, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Besides, there will be ministerial delegations from around 45 countries. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has also confirmed his presence in New Delhi for the summit being chaired by India.

The state visits of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have already been announced by the MEA earlier, for participation in the Summit and later, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.