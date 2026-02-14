20 heads of states to attend AI Impact Summit next week

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
AS MANY as 20 heads of states will be attending the AI Impact Summit to be hosted in New Delhi next week. They include the Prime Ministers of Bhutan, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Kazakhstan, Mauritius and the Netherlands, besides Presidents of Sri Lanka, Serbia, Slovakia and Estonia, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.
Besides, there will be ministerial delegations from around 45 countries. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has also confirmed his presence in New Delhi for the summit being chaired by India.
The state visits of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have already been announced by the MEA earlier, for participation in the Summit and later, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“India is hosting the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from 16-20 February 2026,” said the MEA statement. “The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI… it will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.”
At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from 20 countries are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit, the MEA said. These include Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic; Estonian President Alar Karis; Finland PM Petteri Orpo; French President Macron; Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón; Switzerland President Guy Parmelin; and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and Senior Officials from several International Organizations will also join the deliberations,” the MEA said.
The summit, hosted at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being positioned as the first major global AI gathering in the Global South. It will be held from February 16 to 20, with global CEOs and representatives of international organisations also expected to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence, its economic impact and governance frameworks. PM Modi is scheduled to address the main plenary on February 19.
