20 corona deaths in a day in Gujarat, 19 of them in Ahmedabad

Gujarat reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 19 of them.

This is the highest single-day death count in the district, with the deceased including four persons with no known co-morbidities and one being a 21-year-old man.

The total cases in Gujarat is now 3,785, with 218 new cases reported on Tuesday.

“Nineteen deaths were reported from Ahmedabad. Fifteen of the deceased were suffering from co-morbid conditions,” said Principal Secretary Health Jayanti Ravi.

All 19 died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. They included two men aged 55 and 69 years and two women aged 54 and 64 years with co-morbidities of diabetes and hypertension, and five men aged 40, 63, 60, 55 and 47 years with hypertension. A 58-year-old man died of multiple co-morbidities of diabetes, hypertension and epilepsy while another 79-year-old man had hypertension and mental complications. An 80-year-old woman who succumbed was suffering from cancer along with kidney complications. Another 62-year-old deceased man suffered a stroke.

Ahmedabad reported 164 new cases, taking the total cases in the district to 2,543. The Anand tally went up to 65, with seven new cases from Khambat. All were admitted to Cambay General Hospital.

Vadodara reported one death — a 70-year-old man. The district recorded 15 new cases, taking the count to 263. Five of those who tested positive were arrested on Monday for assaulting police during lockdown in red zone areas of Nagarwada.

Six more tested positive in Gandhinagar, taking the total to 36, while 14 new cases in Surat took the tally to 570. Rajkot, with nine new cases, now stands at 55 cases. Other districts that reported new cases are Bhavnagar (1) and Botad (2).

Forty people in the state were discharged after recovering from COVID-19, taking their total number to 434. Among them is a 90-year-old man from Bhavnagar who was undergoing treatment in hospital since April 5 and was on oxygen support, Ravi said.

Another patient included a woman from Kutch, who was hospitalised for nearly 36 days and tested positive for coronavirus 10 times before finally testing negative, she said.

Ravi said two women infected with coronavirus gave birth on Tuesday in Rajkot and Bhavnagar. “Though the babies have tested negative for coronavirus, their mothers will have to take extra care while feeding them,” she said. Coronavirus cases were reported from 30 of Gujarat’s 33 districts. —(With PTI)

