2 years in captivity: Odisha teen was looking for job to pay for mother’s surgery, but local man trafficked her to UP

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar confirmed that the primary accused, who first trafficked the minor, has been arrested. The accused, identified as 46-year-old Binay Patra, was apprehended from Visakhapatnam. (Representational/File)

A 15-year-old tribal girl from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, who was allegedly trafficked to Uttar Pradesh under the pretext of employment, and repeatedly sexually assaulted over two years, has been rescued, police said.

Based on the minor survivor’s complaint, police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the victim was desperately seeking employment to arrange funds for her mother’s surgery. A local broker, aware of her financial distress, allegedly lured her with the promise of a job in Bhubaneswar but instead trafficked her to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.