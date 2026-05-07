2 years, 52 posts, no appointments: BJP workers grow restless in Rajasthan

Two years have passed since BJP formed the government in Rajasthan, yet the party’s senior leaders and members are still waiting for political appointments. The BJP candidates who lost the elections despite working alongside with the local leaders are hoping for some consolation in the form of political posts in various state commissions and boards.

The posts of chairman are falling vacant in as many as 52 commissions and boards in the BJP-ruled state. Right before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, seven BJP leaders were appointmented in various parts of Rajasthan after which this process stopped and the rest of the leaders are now waiting for their turn. Last political appointment saw Arun Chaturvedi being appointed the head of the Finance Commission. Currently, even the post of Lokayukta is vacant.

BJP state president, Madan Rathore told The Indian Express that the party was waiting for the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam to get over.

“We are making arrangements, but will finalise the list after our government is formed in these states. The work is ongoing and party workers are assessing the suitable candidates for different roles,” said Rathore.

On January 10, 2024, the BJP government annulled the nominations and the status of nominated members within Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Boards—appointments that had been made during the previous Congress regime.

Rajasthan comprises 309 urban local bodies. These include 10 Municipal Corporations, while the remainder consists of other local bodies (Municipal Councils and Municipal Boards). Approximately 2,000 members and councillors would have been nominated to these bodies. However, the elections in them are yet to be held, at present BJP is focusing only on the appointment on the boards and commission.

A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the preference will be given to people who have worked in the West Bengal elections. “A lot of party workers went to handle the elections in West Bengal. Rajendra Rathore, and Arun Chaturvedi are amongst them. As Arun Chaturvedi is already chairman of the Finance Commission, the other two can be given important political appointments.”

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Local MLAs, MPs, and District Presidents often play a pivotal role in their appointment. In October, 2024, orders were issued regarding the nomination of 550 nominated members across 78 urban local bodies. This move sparked a controversy and within just a few hours, these orders were put on hold. Government has not disclosed the exact reason for this but it is believed that in certain constituencies local legislators were not happy as their favoured candidates were not included.

Another BJP leader said that party workers are not happy with not being appointmented at the right time and now the urban body elections are postponed.

“It is imperative to mobilise the cadre for the upcoming Panchayat elections, and political appointments serve as the most effective means to achieve this. BJP workers—who spent five years in the opposition protesting against the Congress and even endured police baton charges—were waiting for appointments to these positions at least in the local bodies but that chance is gone. Now senior party leaders will be given appointments.”

The importance of these appointments is that in some positions, the chairperson is given the post of a Minister of State along with salary, office, staff and in some posts an office vehicle. The appointments made till now; they do not have the posts of minister of the state and many of the appointees have expressed disappointment for it.

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In the former Congress government, Ashok Gehlot gave the political appointments right before the state elections so most of them could not get the time to enjoy the perks. The reason behind it was the continuous tussle between Gehlot and Pilot, both of whom wanted their favoured men to be in power.

This time as well, along with the local MLAs and MPs, people who are close to Vasundhara Raje will have to be adjusted among those who get some posts. Apart from the boards and commissions, nominated members in the urban local bodies and panchayats will be done after their elections are completed by the end of this year.