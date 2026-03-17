2 women in Muslim League list for Kerala polls — one a Hindu, other a campaigner for greater gender representation

Announcing the list of candidates for 2026, IUML state president Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the party would contest in 27 seats, and that the names of candidates for two constituencies — Punalur and Chelakkara — would be announced later. (File Photo)

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a partner in the Congress-led Opposition UDF alliance in Kerala, on Tuesday announced a list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Assembly election. The list includes two women, one of whom is a Hindu.

Jayanthi Rajan, who is from a Dalit community, was appointed one of the party’s national assistant secretaries last year. She will contest from the Koothuparamba constituency in Kannur district in the election scheduled to take place on April 9.

The other woman in the IUML list was Fathima Thahilya, who will take on senior CPI(M) leader and the convener of the ruling LDF alliance, T P Ramakrishnan, in the Perambra seat in Kozhikode. Fathima, who is one of the state secretaries of the Muslim Youth League, had previously raised the demand for greater gender representation in the IUML.