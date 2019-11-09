2 weeks on, Haryana govt remains a two-man Cabinet

Nearly two weeks after they wee sworn in, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala are yet to reach a consensus on finalisng the names for expanding the council of ministers.

After taking oath on October 27, both Khattar and Dushyant had said that the “cabinet expansion shall be done after the special session of the Vidhan Sabha”. The three-day session that commenced on November 4 concluded on November 6. On the first day, all the newly elected MLAs were sworn-in by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Dushyant, however, had made it clear in an interaction with The Indian Express that the BJP will not be allowed to interfere in his party’s – the Jannayak Janata Party – internal affairs. “Who gets the ministerial berth from JJP, will be decided by us and not by the BJP. Similarly, we will not interfere in who gets into the Cabinet from BJP. Both the parties will choose their own MLAs for the Cabinet expansion,” Dushyant had told The Indian Express.

Sources disclosed that seven Independents, who had extended “unconditional support” to the BJP, are expecting to be accommodated in the Cabinet or be at least given the Minister of State rank. Out of the seven Independents, six are BJP rebels.

BJP may replace state unit chief, Rambilas frontrunner

Meanwhile, sources in the saffron party said that BJP’s state chief Subhash Barala is likely to be replaced soon. This comes after party’s loss of seats in last month’s Vidhan Sabha polls. Veteran leader Rambilas Sharma, a five-time MLA from Mahendragarh (1982, 1987, 1991, 1996 and 2014), is likely to replace Barala. Sharma (71) was state’s education minister in BJP’s first term from 2014-2019.