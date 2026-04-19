2 US citizens carrying satellite communicator detained at Srinagar airport

Police sources said that on Sunday, airport security recovered a satellite communicator and GPS device from the possession of a traveller during the standard security check at the airport. (File image)

Two US citizens were detained in Srinagar after the airport security recovered a satellite communicator and GPS device from their luggage, officials said.

After initial questioning by airport security, the duo were handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for questioning.

Police sources said that on Sunday, airport security recovered a satellite communicator and GPS device from the possession of a traveller during the standard security check at the airport.

The traveller was identified as Jeffry Scott Prather, a citizen of the United States. He was immediately detained along with his fellow traveller, who police sources said is a US citizen of Indian origin.