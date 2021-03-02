2 Rohingya Muslims held for illegally staying in India: Anti Terrorist Squad

Police said the arrested persons are residents of Myanmar and came to India nearly four years ago through Bangladesh border. (Representational)

UP’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested two Rohingya Muslim brothers who had allegedly been staying in India illegally and preparing fake identity documents. Police claimed the accused were part of a gang, which used to bring Rohingya Muslims to India illegally through Bangladesh-border and help them settle in India after preparing fake identity proofs.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Farooque alias Hasan Mohammad and Shahid alias Sahil Mohammad, said Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

Police claimed to have recovered passport, Aadhar card, pan card – which were prepared with fake documents – and also cash Rs 5 lakh from their possession.

Police said the arrested persons are residents of Myanmar and came to India nearly four years ago through Bangladesh border. They were working in meat factories in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, they recently got inputs that a gang works to bring Rohingya Muslims to India illegally through Bangladesh border and get them registered at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). After registration, the gang helped them settle in different parts of the country after preparing several documents such as passports and Aadhar cards through forged papers. These people are later employed at meat factories.

On the basis of information, police arrested Hasan from Noida and caught Sahil in Unnao.

“Hasan told that his son-in-law Zubair, who stays in Aligarh, is also from Myanmar. He also said his mother Madeena Khatoon lives in Aligarh too,” said police.

Police added that during questioning, Hasan confessed that he and his brother Shahid used to bring Rohingya Muslims to India illegally through Bangladesh border.

Inspector General, ATS, G K Goswamy said all information collected from the accused will be verified during investigation. He added that police will seek their police custody to collect more information from them.

The accused have been booked for fraud and under the Foreigners’ Act.