2 Rohingya men held with forged papers from Aligarh

Two men, who allegedly belonged to the Rohingya community and were illegally living in India, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Aligarh district on Thursday.

A statement issued by the ATS said the arrests were made after it was established that they were living in India on forged documents. The ATS team recovered United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cards and Aadhaar cards from their possession, it added.The two arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Aameen. They were arrested from Makdoomnagar area under the Kotwali police station of Aligarh, it said.

According to an official, Rafiq and Aameen were arrested after they had received information from two other Rohingya men arrested from Ghaziabad last week. “The two persons who were arrested earlier were also involved in helping other Rohingya people to enter India using fake and forged documents,” said the official. “They had illegally entered India through the India-Bangladesh border with the help of agents,” the official added.