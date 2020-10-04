2 rape girl in Saharanpur after barging into house, held: Police

The victim is a Class 10 pass out.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men at a village in Saharanpur early on Saturday. The accused, aged 20 and 22 years, have been arrested.

The police said the accused had barged into the victim’s single-storey house through the roof. As per the FIR lodged by her father, her parents were sleeping on the ground floor while she and her younger sister were asleep in their room on the first floor where the accused raped her. The victim is a Class 10 pass out.

“Around 1.30 am, we heard the cries of our daughters and rushed to their room. They told us about the incident and said the accused had fled threatening to wipe out the family if they told anyone about the incident,” the father stated in the FIR.

“We raided the premises of the accused after lodging an FIR. They have been arrested under section IPC 376-D IPC (rape) while the victim was taken for a medical examination,” said the in charge of the area police station.

