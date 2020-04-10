2 positive cases in P’kula district, both attended Tablighi Jamaat event

The in-charge of Pinjore police station, Inspector Yashdeep Singh, said, “These two fall under the first batch of 27 persons we had picked up from Khuda Baksha village. (Representational Photo) The in-charge of Pinjore police station, Inspector Yashdeep Singh, said, “These two fall under the first batch of 27 persons we had picked up from Khuda Baksha village. (Representational Photo)

AN 80-YEAR-OLD and 18-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in Panchkula district to four. This comes after a hiatus of more than a week since the last and second case was detected in the city. Both new patients had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan.

These two were among the 124 people identified in the district who had attended Tablighi Jamaat events in various states. All others have tested negative but are still in quarantine at a district facility as per protocol. They had been picked up by the district authorities beginning March 31, after strict orders from senior officials were received subsequent to Delhi Tablighi event.

While the 18-year-old resident hails from Khuda Baksha village that falls under Pinjore, the second one though hails from a neighbouring state had first arrived at Pinjore to set out for the congregation and had also returned to the village.

Four persons belonging to the family of 18-year-old comprising father, mother, brother and sister too were taken to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for testing late on Thursday.

The in-charge of Pinjore police station, Inspector Yashdeep Singh, said, “These two fall under the first batch of 27 persons we had picked up from Khuda Baksha village. They had returned from Jamaat at Rajasthan on March 30 and we had picked them up the next day itself.”

Village sealed

According to Yashdeep, Khuda Baksha village has been sealed at all ends and at least four check posts have been put up to check the movement inside the village.

“We have restricted all exit and entry points. The villagers have been directed to stay inside their homes or face legal action. The village also falls right next to a village ‘kotiyan’ of Himchal Pradesh whose entry too has been sealed off. Our officers will remain at checkposts and monitor situation inside the village at all times,” Yashdeep said.

Sources suggest that even the entry of essential items has been restricted as the villagers have access to all raw materials. “Each of them owns cows and buffalos and even has their own stocks of grain and other essential items. The police have been given PPE kits to wear each time something needs to be delivered,” he said.

First two cases negative

Meanwhile, the first two cases of the district, a 40-year-old slum dweller and a 30-year-old staff nurse, who had tested positive earlier, tested negative Thursday.

“The two have tested negative in their test result that came Thursday. They will again be tested as according to protocol, the patients need to test negative twice in a row to be relieved,” said an official at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where the patients are being treated.

