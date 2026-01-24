2 more Maoists killed in Saranda op, toll now 17

Fifteen Maoists, including top CPI (Maoist) leader Pati Ram Majhi alias Anal Da, who carried a Rs 1-crore bounty, were killed in the same area on Thursday.

The operation is still underway inside the forest," Raj said, adding that the Mega-buru operation remains in progress and the area continues to be cordoned off.

Two more Maoists were killed on Friday in the ongoing Mega-buru anti-Naxal operation in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, taking the total number of Maoists killed in the last 36 hours to 17, police said.

Fifteen Maoists, including top CPI (Maoist) leader Pati Ram Majhi alias Anal Da, who carried a Rs 1-crore bounty, were killed in the same area on Thursday.

A police official said Friday’s action was a continuation of Thursday’s operation. While the troops had taken a brief rest as the bodies of the 15 slain Maoists were retrieved from different locations in the forest, the search was resumed following fresh specific intelligence inputs and continued intermittently inside the dense Saranda terrain.

Confirming Friday’s killings, IG (Operations) Michael Raj told The Indian Express that two more Maoists had been killed during the ongoing operation. However, he clarified that senior Maoist leader Misir Besra, a Politburo member and secretary of the CPI (Maoist)’s Eastern Regional Bureau who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore, was not among those killed. “As of now, we are not disclosing full operational details. The operation is still underway inside the forest,” Raj said, adding that the Mega-buru operation remains in progress and the area continues to be cordoned off.

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

Live Blog
