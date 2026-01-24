2 more Maoists killed in Saranda op, toll now 17

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two more Maoists were killed on Friday in the ongoing Mega-buru anti-Naxal operation in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, taking the total number of Maoists killed in the last 36 hours to 17, police said.
Fifteen Maoists, including top CPI (Maoist) leader Pati Ram Majhi alias Anal Da, who carried a Rs 1-crore bounty, were killed in the same area on Thursday.
A police official said Friday’s action was a continuation of Thursday’s operation. While the troops had taken a brief rest as the bodies of the 15 slain Maoists were retrieved from different locations in the forest, the search was resumed following fresh specific intelligence inputs and continued intermittently inside the dense Saranda terrain.
Confirming Friday’s killings, IG (Operations) Michael Raj told The Indian Express that two more Maoists had been killed during the ongoing operation. However, he clarified that senior Maoist leader Misir Besra, a Politburo member and secretary of the CPI (Maoist)’s Eastern Regional Bureau who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore, was not among those killed. “As of now, we are not disclosing full operational details. The operation is still underway inside the forest,” Raj said, adding that the Mega-buru operation remains in progress and the area continues to be cordoned off.
