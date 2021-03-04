2 more held in connection with Hathras shooting: Police

On the day of the incident, an argument took place between the accused's family and the victim's murder allegedly leading to the murder.

Two more accused were arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a 50-year-old man, who had filed a police complaint regarding his daughter’s alleged molestation in Hathras district, police said. Earlier, a bounty of Rs 25000 was announced in exchange for any information on the accused. Main accused Gaurav is absconding and the bounty on Gaurav has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

“Teams were formed to trace the six accused. One accused, Lalit was already arrested. The location of the other two accused was tracked down in the local region. Both of them have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. We are trying to ascertain the details of other accused from those arrested,” said Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal.

