2 more COVID-19 cases from Jawaharpur village, 1 from Kharar take Mohali tally to 51

TWO PEOPLE tested positive for COVID-19 in Jawaharpur village of Derabassi sub-division while another case was reported from Mundhi Kharar village of Kharar sub-division Saturday, taking Mohali district’s total number of cases to 51. Jawaharpur village, considered a hotbed of the virus, now has 34 coronavirus cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said the new Jawaharpur patients are two men aged 38 and 58 years. They are from different families, but both are related to people who have tested positive previously.

In Mundi Kharar village, an 81-year-old man has tested positive. He is the husband of a woman who had recently succumbed to the disease. Her test came positive after her death. However, the woman’s source of infection is yet to be confirmed as sources said she had not stepped out of home.Dalayan said extensive sampling of Jawaharpur village’s residents was going on and containment zones had already been created in the area to contain the spread of the disease.

The DC also issued orders regarding closure of all religious places in the district.The orders said no religious congregation would be permitted without any exception. Both orders would come into effect immediately and remain in force until further orders.Strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against those violating orders.

District police registered 368 FIRs, 786 persons were arrested and 502 vehicles were impounded.The hockey stadium in Phase IX has been converted into temporary jail till prohibitory orders remain in force.

