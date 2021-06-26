2 more cases of Delta plus variant in MP

The two deaths were from Ujjain and Ashoknagar — both patients were not vaccinated and were on ventilator when they succumbed.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported that two more Covid-19 patients had been infected with the Delta plus variant of the virus, taking the total number of people infected with the variant to eight in the state, of whom two died.

One of the cases detected Friday was of a 30-year-old man from Bhopal. He told The Indian Express, “I just had mild fever. Since all of my family including my parents, wife and two children had developed symptoms and recovered in home isolation, I immediately got myself tested and was subsequently admitted. After being discharged from hospital, I remained in home quarantine for 10 days. I only found out today that I had tested positive for the Delta plus variant.”

The man had not been administered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Of the total eight cases of the variant in the state, four have been reported from Bhopal, followed by two from Ujjain and one each from Raisen and Ashoknagar.

The two deaths were from Ujjain and Ashoknagar — both patients were not vaccinated and were on ventilator when they succumbed.