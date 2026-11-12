2 missing Special Police Officers found dead in J&K’s Kishtwar

The bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) missing in Kishtwar forests have been recovered by the police early on Thursday morning.

Police sources say the weapons of the two SPOs were missing and their bodies had bullet wounds indicating a terror angle.

On Wednesday afternoon, two SPOs – Rachpal Kumar and Bobby Chand – who were part of J-K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) went missing in Dacchan forest of Kistwar. At around the same time some gunshots were heard in the area while the mobile network was disrupted.

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Police aid the two SPOs were returning from Kiyar Dachhan to relieve personnel manning a Temporary Operational Base (TOB) of 17 RR deployed in the Basnan area of Inderwal. Officials said they had been deployed with 17 RR at a post in Derna for area domination over the last few days.